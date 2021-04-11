A six-game audition with the Brooklyn Nets has resulted in a multiyear deal for forward Alize Johnson, the team announced.
Johnson, 24, averaged 7.8 points and 5.8 rebounds in just 13.3 minutes per game while playing on two 10-day contracts with the team. He agreed to the deal which reportedly could be worth up to $4.1 million.
A second-round pick by Indiana in 2018, Johnson played in 31 games over two seasons with the Pacers and averaged 1.5 points and 2.2 rebounds.
Johnson has excelled in G-League stints with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants and Raptors 905, averaging 18.9 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 65 games (all starts) over three seasons.
--Field Level Media
