A Brooklyn Nets security guard who made contact with Milwaukee Bucks forward P.J. Tucker in Game 3 will be barred from working the rest of the Eastern Conference semifinal series, according to ESPN.
The incident occurred after Tucker fouled Nets forward Kevin Durant late in the third quarter of Friday's Game 3, which Milwaukee won 86-83.
The former Texas Longhorns forwards got in each other's faces after the foul call and the guard rushed in to help separate the two, appearing to push Tucker out of the way in the process.
"It's kind of crazy that he just attacked P.J., pushed him specifically," Bucks forward Bobby Portis said. "Most of the time, team security comes in and gets in between everybody, so (he) probably did cross the boundaries with that."
The security guard is reportedly Durant's personal bodyguard, although he's employed by the Nets.
"Well, I know KD, and I know his security guard, so I knew that was his security guard," said Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, per ESPN. "I guess, for the most part, maybe my man was doing his job. I don't know. He bumped Tuck kind of hard, though. I don't know if he's supposed to do that."
The Nets lead the series 2-1. Game 4 is Sunday afternoon.
--Field Level Media
