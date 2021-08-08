The Brooklyn Nets re-signed restricted free agent guard/forward Bruce Brown on Sunday.

Terms of the contract were not released by the team, although earlier in the week ESPN reported that Brown had accepted his $4.7 million qualifying offer from the team.

Brown, who turns 25 next Sunday, became a key defensive piece for the offensive-minded Nets in 2020-21. In 65 games (37 starts), Brown averaged 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He shot a career-high 55.6 percent, partly by shooting less from deep, averaging a career-low 0.9 3-point attempts per game.

Originally selected by the Detroit Pistons in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft, the 6-foot-4 Brown spent two seasons in Detroit before being part of a three-team trade moving him to Brooklyn last November.

The Nets were 29-8 in games he started, including a 15-2 mark at home.

--Field Level Media

