With the NBA playoff field nearly finalized, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites over the Lakers and Clippers.
The Nets are +210 ahead of the defending champion Lakers (+500) and Clippers (+600), with the Los Angeles teams nearly even in the odds to win the Western Conference.
The Lakers are playing for the No. 7 seed in the play-in format against the Golden State Warriors. Led by scoring champion Steph Curry, Golden State is +16000 to win the title.
Utah is even with the Clippers at +600. The Jazz expect Donovan Mitchell (ankle) to play in their first-round series.
After the Milwaukee Bucks (+800) and Philadelphia 76ers (+800), there's a steep dropoff to the next set of contenders. The Bucks open the playoffs with a series against reigning Eastern Conference champion Miami.
The Heat have +3000 odds to win the championship.
NBA championship odds:
Nets +210
Lakers +500
Clippers +600
Jazz +600
Bucks +800
76ers +800
Suns +2400
Heat +3000
Nuggets +3600
Mavericks +4200
Trail Blazers +5500
Hawks +10000
Knicks +12000
Celtics +13000
Warriors +16000
Grizzlies +19000
Hornets +25000
Pacers +25000
Spurs +25000
Wizards +25000
(Odds courtesy of FanDuel and accurate at the time of publication. Subject to change)
--Field Level Media
