With the NBA playoff field nearly finalized, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites over the Lakers and Clippers.

The Nets are +210 ahead of the defending champion Lakers (+500) and Clippers (+600), with the Los Angeles teams nearly even in the odds to win the Western Conference.

The Lakers are playing for the No. 7 seed in the play-in format against the Golden State Warriors. Led by scoring champion Steph Curry, Golden State is +16000 to win the title.

Utah is even with the Clippers at +600. The Jazz expect Donovan Mitchell (ankle) to play in their first-round series.

After the Milwaukee Bucks (+800) and Philadelphia 76ers (+800), there's a steep dropoff to the next set of contenders. The Bucks open the playoffs with a series against reigning Eastern Conference champion Miami.

The Heat have +3000 odds to win the championship.

NBA championship odds:

Nets +210

Lakers +500

Clippers +600

Jazz +600

Bucks +800

76ers +800

Suns +2400

Heat +3000

Nuggets +3600

Mavericks +4200

Trail Blazers +5500

Hawks +10000

Knicks +12000

Celtics +13000

Warriors +16000

Grizzlies +19000

Hornets +25000

Pacers +25000

Spurs +25000

Wizards +25000

(Odds courtesy of FanDuel and accurate at the time of publication. Subject to change)

--Field Level Media

