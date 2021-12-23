Brooklyn Nets star James Harden and two other players have cleared COVID-19 protocols, coach Steve Nash said Thursday.

Paul Millsap and Jevon Carter also are available now for Saturday's Christmas night game against the host Los Angeles Lakers.

However, the return of Harden, Millsap and Carter was offset by the additions of rookies Cameron Thomas, Kessler Edwards and David Duke to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

The Nets have had three games postponed this week due to a lack of players.

Ten Brooklyn players are in the COVID protocols. Thomas, Edwards and Duke joined LaMarcus Aldridge, DeAndre' Bembry, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Johnson and Day'Ron Sharpe.

--Field Level Media

