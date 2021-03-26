Two days after missing Brooklyn's blowout loss against the Utah Jazz, Nets All-Star James Harden was upgraded to available and will start in the finale of a three-game road trip against the Detroit Pistons Friday night.
Harden, 31, was scratched shortly before Wednesday's tipoff due to a neck injury. Already playing without injured regulars Kevin Durant (hamstring), Kyrie Irving (personal) and the newly acquired Blake Griffin (rest), the Nets suffered their worst loss of the season in falling 118-88 -- marking a season low in scoring.
One night earlier, Harden had been listed as questionable against the Portland Trail Blazers with the ailment but he played anyway, carrying the Nets to a 116-112 road victory. He scored 25 points and matched his career high of 17 assists.
Harden has averaged 25.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 11.5 assists in 30 games since joining the Nets. The team is 23-9 since trading for the All-Star in mid-January.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.