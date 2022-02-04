Brooklyn Nets star guard James Harden has been ruled out of Friday night's road game against the Utah Jazz with tightness in his left hamstring.

Harden, 32, is averaging 22.5 points to go along with team-leading totals in assists (10.2) and rebounds (8.0) this season for the Nets (29-22), who have lost six in a row.

Star Kevin Durant (MCL sprain), center LaMarcus Aldridge (left ankle sprain) and forwards Joe Harris (ankle surgery) and Paul Millsap (personal) also have been ruled out for Friday's game.

--Field Level Media

