Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the visiting Charlotte Hornets due to tightness in his right hamstring, the team announced.
The Nets also ruled out forwards Kevin Durant (left hamstring strain) and Blake Griffin (left knee - injury management).
Harden, 31, sat out the final quarter against his former team in Brooklyn's 120-108 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. He finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Harden is averaging 26.1 points, 11.2 assists and 8.9 rebounds in 33 games with the Nets this season. The team traded for the nine-time All-Star in mid-January.
