Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle Monday.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Martin O'Malley at New York's Hospital for Special Surgery.

The team said Curry is expected to fully recover in time for next season's training camp.

Curry, 31, played in 19 games (all starts) for Brooklyn this season after being acquired in the February trade that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers.

He averaged 14.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 46.8 percent from 3-point range with the Nets.

Curry owns career averages of 11.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 377 games (199 starts) with eight teams.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In