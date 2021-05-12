Brooklyn Nets star James Harden will return Wednesday night against the visiting San Antonio Spurs, the team announced.

Sidelined for five weeks with a hamstring strain, Harden is available to play.

Harden, 31, has missed 20 of Brooklyn's last 21 games, including the last 18 in a row. He tried to play against the New York Knicks on April 5 but was removed after just four minutes.

The Nets (45-24) are 11-11 in the games Harden has missed since he joined the team in a Jan. 13, 2021, trade from the Houston Rockets.

The nine-time All-Star guard and three-time NBA scoring champion is averaging 25.2 points, 10.9 assists and 8.0 rebounds in 42 games this season, including 25.4 points, 11.0 assists and 8.7 boards in 34 games (all starts) with the Nets.

Brooklyn enters Wednesday's play in second place in the Eastern Conference, two games behind the Philadelphia 76ers with three games remaining.

--Field Level Media

