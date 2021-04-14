Brooklyn Nets guard Chris Chiozza had surgery Wednesday to fix his broken hand.
Dr. Michelle Carlson at New York's Hospital for Special Surgery performed the operation to repair the third metacarpal of his right hand.
The injury occurred during the first half of Tuesday's 127-97 road win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Nets said updates on his status will be provided as information becomes available.
Chiozza, 25, is averaging 4.0 points, 3.0 assists and 10.5 minutes in 22 games (one start) this season.
