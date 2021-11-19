The Brooklyn Nets said forward Kevin Durant will miss Friday night's game against the visiting Orlando Magic with a right shoulder sprain.

Durant told reporters last weekend that he has been playing through the injury while receiving treatment on his shooting shoulder. This will be his first absence of the season.

Durant, 33, is the NBA's second-leading scorer at 28.6 points per game, trailing only Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry at 29.5 per game.

The 11-time All-Star and four-time scoring champion is also averaging 7.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He is shooting 56.7 percent from the field and 42.7 percent from 3-point distance through 16 starts.

The Nets also will be without forwards Joe Harris (left ankle sprain) and Paul Millsap (personal reasons) on Friday night.

--Field Level Media

