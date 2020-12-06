Brooklyn Nets big man Nic Claxton will miss training camp with a knee injury, the team announced Sunday.

A second-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Claxton was diagnosed with right knee tendinopathy and will instead begin a rehabilitation and strengthening program.

Claxton, 21, averaged 4.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 12.5 minutes in 15 games with Brooklyn as a 2019-20 rookie.

He did not participate in the NBA restart near Orlando after undergoing arthroscopic labrum repair surgery on his left shoulder in June.

The 6-foot-11 forward/center also played in nine games (five starts) with the NBA G League's Long Island Nets, averaging 16.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.