Brooklyn Nets big man Nic Claxton will miss training camp with a knee injury, the team announced Sunday.
A second-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Claxton was diagnosed with right knee tendinopathy and will instead begin a rehabilitation and strengthening program.
Claxton, 21, averaged 4.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 12.5 minutes in 15 games with Brooklyn as a 2019-20 rookie.
He did not participate in the NBA restart near Orlando after undergoing arthroscopic labrum repair surgery on his left shoulder in June.
The 6-foot-11 forward/center also played in nine games (five starts) with the NBA G League's Long Island Nets, averaging 16.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots.
--Field Level Media
