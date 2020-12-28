Brooklyn Nets starter Spencer Dinwiddie partially tore his right anterior cruciate ligament.

The Nets said further updates will be issued following surgery, which is scheduled for next week.

The injury occurred in the third quarter of the Nets' loss to the Charlotte Hornets. He walked off the court on his own but went to the locker room immediately. The Athletic said there was no other structural damage to the knee.

Dinwiddie started the first three games of the season alongside Kyrie Irving in the backcourt for the Nets and averaged 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

Dinwiddie averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists in 64 games (49 starts) for the Nets last season.

