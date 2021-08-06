The Brooklyn Nets traded Landry Shamet to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for fellow guard Jevon Carter and center Day'Ron Sharpe, the 29th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
The deal, which was first reported hours before the start of the July 29 draft, was officially announced by the Nets on Friday.
Shamet, 24, averaged 9.3 points in 61 games for the Nets in 2020-21, his lone season in Brooklyn.
Phoenix becomes his fourth team in as many seasons. He was drafted No. 26 overall in 2018 by the Philadelphia 76ers, who traded him to the Los Angeles Clippers in the latter half of his rookie season.
Carter, 25, averaged 4.1 points and 12.0 minutes in 60 games for the Suns this season. He was taken in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2018 draft by the Memphis Grizzlies.
The 6-foot-11 Sharpe, 19, averaged 9.5 points and 7.6 rebounds in 29 games (four starts) as a freshman at North Carolina in 2020-21.
--Field Level Media
