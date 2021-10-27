Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) watches as his hit comes off the C ring at Tropicana Field for a home run in the third inning in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Boston Red Sox Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 in St. Petersburg.
Oct 7, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the third inning of game one of the 2021 ALDS against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) watches as his hit comes off the C ring at Tropicana Field for a home run in the third inning in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Boston Red Sox Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 in St. Petersburg.
Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times/Times
Oct 7, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the third inning of game one of the 2021 ALDS against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Kim Klement
Oct 7, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Nelson Cruz warms up before game one of the 2021 ALDS at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Nelson Cruz was selected as the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award winner on Wednesday.
The award is given annually to the player who "best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field."
Cruz receives the award Wednesday night before Game 2 of the World Series in Houston.
Cruz has worked tirelessly to improve lives in his hometown, Las Matas de Santa Cruz, in a remote area of the Dominican Republic.
He has given them access to dentists and optometrists, and he also provided medical supplies, food and financial aid during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also paid for a police station and clinic and donated an ambulance and fire truck.
Each team nominates a player for the award based on community service. Although the Minnesota Twins traded Cruz, 41, to the Tampa Bay Rays in July, the Twins made him their nominee for the second straight season.
"I never was doing what I was doing to be recognized or win awards, but it's always nice when people recognize the work that you put on to help others," the designated hitter said, per MLB.com. "I know all 29 other players that were nominated really deserved to win it."
He becomes the fourth Twins player to win the award, following Hall of Fame members Kirby Puckett (1996), Dave Winfield (1994) and Rod Carew (1977).
"There is no one more deserving of this tremendous honor than Nelson Cruz," Twins president Dave St. Peter said in a statement. "His dedication to uplifting those around him is unmatched, and we are in awe of all he has accomplished on and off the field. From Twins Territory to the Dominican Republic, Nelson's commitment to community continues to have a significant impact across the globe."
Clemente, the Pittsburgh Pirates great, died on Dec. 31, 1972, at age 38 when a plane he was traveling in on a humanitarian mission to Nicaragua crashed. His family members are among those who vote for winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.