Carolina's Martin Necas scored 55 seconds into overtime after forcing the extra session with a goal with 11.5 seconds to play in the third period as the Carolina Hurricanes rallied past the San Jose Sharks for a 5-4 victory Friday night in Raleigh, N.C.
Carolina had two goals in the last 1:37 of regulation.
Sebastian Aho had two goals, including one with 1:37 left in the third for the Hurricanes, who have a four-game winning streak. Calvin de Haan scored Carolina's first goal.
Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta stopped 26 shots.
San Jose's Michael Eyssimont scored a go-ahead goal with 8:45 remaining in what was a wild third period.
Eyssimont's second goal of the season combined with an assist earlier in the third period had the Sharks on the verge of snapping a three-game losing streak. Eyssimont also assisted on Mario Ferraro's empty-net goal.
Oskar Lindblom and Nick Bonino also scored for San Jose.
The Hurricanes had trouble getting cranked up offensively as they began a stretch of three home games across a five-day stretch.
While San Jose's decisive goal wasn't on a power play, it came shortly after the teams returned to even strength following a Carolina penalty.
Aho gave the Hurricanes their first lead on a power-play goal 17 seconds into the third period. Aho has six goals across a three-game span, giving him 20 for the season.
San Jose tied the score on Bonino's ninth of the season at 6:50 of the third. That gave him five goals in the last eight games as the Sharks took advantage of a Carolina turnover.
Raanta made his first start since Jan. 7, though he played Wednesday night at Dallas after Frederik Andersen departed with an upper-body injury. Andersen was Friday night's backup.
Lindblom's goal came when the puck bounced off him coming from Evgeny Svechnikov's shot at 15:10 of the opening period.
The Hurricanes pulled even on de Haan's first goal in 35 games and his second of the season. It came at 17:33 of the first.
James Reimer played for the fifth time in the last six San Jose games and made 31 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.