Nebraska guard Bryce McGowens has been ruled out of Sunday's regular-season finale on the road against No. 10 Wisconsin because of a hand injury.

McGowens sustained the injury in the Cornhuskers' 78-70 victory over No. 23 Ohio State on Tuesday. He collected 26 points and four rebounds in that contest.

McGowens has averaged a team-best 17.2 points per game to go along with 5.3 rebounds for Nebraska (9-21, 3-16 Big Ten).

--Field Level Media

