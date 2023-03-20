Nebraska has suspended running back Anthony Grant for the start of spring practice, new head coach Matt Rhule announced Monday.
Rhule said Grant, who led the Cornhuskers with 915 rushing yards in 2022, is dealing with off-the-field issues and needs to improve his academics to get back on the field.
"Working on academics and general things," Rhule said. ... "That will be day by day. Good kid. Just have to get him going in the right direction.
Grant carried the ball 218 times and scored six touchdowns in 12 games last season, adding 18 catches for 104 yards and earning an honorable-mention All-Big Ten selection.
It was Grant's first season with the Cornhuskers after he played at Florida State (2018-19) and the New Mexico Military Institute (2020-21).
Rhule also said kick returner and receiver Tommi Hill has been suspended for unspecified reasons, while tight ends Chris Hickman and James Carnie and cornerback Tyreke Johnson have left the team.
The Cornhuskers finished 4-8 overall (3-6 in the Big Ten) last season under former head coach Scott Frost and interim coach Mickey Joseph.
