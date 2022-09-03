Anthony Grant rushed for 189 yards and two touchdowns and Nebraska pulled away late for a 38-17 over visiting North Dakota on Saturday in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska (1-1) scored the game's final 21 points in the last 17:30 against the upset-minded Fighting Hawks (0-1) to avoid its first loss in school history to an FCS opponent. The Cornhuskers are 14-0 all-time against FCS teams.
Grant, who had scoring runs of 46 and 19 yards, averaged 8.2 yards per carry, while Casey Thompson went 14-for-21 passing for 193 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
Tommy Schuster went 24-for-37 for 131 yards and a touchdown and no interceptions for North Dakota. Isaiah Smith rushed for 104 yards on 10 carries.
With the game tied at 17, Grant burst down the sideline for a 46-yard scoring run that gave Nebraska a 24-17 lead it wouldn't relinquish with 2:30 left in the third quarter.
Ajay Allen pushed the lead to 31-17 with a 14-yard touchdown run with 6:35 left to cap an 11-play, 89-yard drive. Allen finished with 58 yards on 11 carries.
Thompson's five-yard strike to Chancellor Brewington with 2:07 capped the scoring.
Thompson gave the Cornhuskers a 14-7 lead when he found Nate Boerkircher over the middle for a 19-yard touchdown to cap a six-play, 75-yard drive less than two minutes into the third quarter.
Nebraska extended the lead to 17-7 on Timmy Bleekrode's 46-yard field goal with 8:36 left in the third quarter.
North Dakota pulled to within 17-10 on Brady Stevens' 23-yard field goal with 5:52 left in the third quarter. The Fighting Hawks pulled even on Tyler Hoosman's five-yard run two plays after Wyatt Pedigo stepped in front of Thompson's pass and returned it to Nebraska's 8-yard line.
Grant gave Nebraska a 7-0 lead on the Cornhuskers' first possession when his 19-yard touchdown run capped an eight-play, 87-yard drive with 6:46 left in the opening quarter.
The Fighting Hawks tied the game with 13 seconds left in the first half when Schuster's one-yard toss to Adam Zavalney punctuated a 16-play, 80-yard drive that consumed nearly seven minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.