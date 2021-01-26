Luke McCaffrey, a redshirt freshman quarterback at Nebraska, entered his name in the portal on Tuesday. He joins his older brother, Dylan, who opted out of the 2020 season at Michigan and entered the transfer portal last week. Dylan McCaffrey also plays quarterback.
Luke McCaffrey is expected to attend classes at Nebraska this semester.
"After struggling with this decision for weeks, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and explore my options," he wrote Tuesday on Twitter. "I am thankful for the support Nebraska fans have shown me. I have so much love for my coaches and teammates from my time here. I am excited for the future."
During the 2020 season, Luke McCaffrey played in seven of Nebraska's eight games, starting two. He connected on 48 of his 76 passes for 466 yards and one touchdown but threw six interceptions. He ran for 364 yards and three scores.
Luke McCaffrey is the youngest of former NFL wide receiver Ed McCaffrey's four sons. His older brother, Christian, is an All-Pro running back with the Carolina Panthers.
McCaffrey's departure could force Nebraska coach Scott Frost to turn to the transfer portal to find an experienced quarterback to compete with Adrian Martinez, who started the other six games in 2020.
