2022 NCAA Tournament schedule by region:
First Four (Dayton, Ohio)
Tuesday, March 15
(16) Texas A&M CC vs. (16) Texas Southern
(12) Indiana vs. (12) Wyoming
Wednesday, March 16
(16) Bryant vs. (16) Wright State
(11) Notre Dame vs. (11) Rutgers
West Region (regional final, San Francisco)
(1) Gonzaga vs. (16) Georgia State
(8) Boise State vs. (9) Memphis
(5) UConn vs. (12) New Mexico
(4) Arkansas vs. (13) Vermont
(6) Alabama vs. (11) Rutgers/Notre Dame winner
(3) Texas Tech vs. (14) Montana State
(7) Michigan State vs. (10) Davidson
(2) Duke vs. (15) CS Fullerton
--
South Region (regional final, San Antonio)
(1) Arizona vs. (16) Wright State/Bryant winner
(8) Seton Hall vs. (9) TCU
(5) Houston vs. (12) UAB
(4) Illinois vs. (13) Chattanooga
(6) Colorado State vs. (11) Michigan
(3) Tennessee vs. (14) Longwood
(7) Ohio State vs. (10) Loyola-Chicago
(2) Villanova vs. (15) Delaware
East Region (Philadelphia)
(1) Baylor vs. (16) Norfolk State
(8) North Carolina vs. (9) Marquette
(5) Saint Mary's vs. (12) Wyoming/Indiana winner
(4) UCLA vs. (13) Akron
(6) Texas vs. (11) Virginia Tech
(3) Purdue vs. (14) Yale
(7) Murray State vs. (10) San Francisco
(2) Kentucky vs. (15) Saint Peter's
Midwest Region (Chicago)
(1) Kansas vs. (16) Texas Southern/Texas A&M CC
(8) San Diego State vs. (9) Creighton
(5) Iowa vs. (12) Richmond
(4) Providence vs. (13) South Dakota State
(6) LSU vs. (11) Iowa State
(3) Wisconsin vs. (14) Colgate
(7) Southern Cal vs. (10) Miami (Fla)
(2) Auburn vs. (15) Jacksonville State
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.