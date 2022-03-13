2022 NCAA Tournament schedule by region:

First Four (Dayton, Ohio)

Tuesday, March 15

(16) Texas A&M CC vs. (16) Texas Southern

(12) Indiana vs. (12) Wyoming

Wednesday, March 16

(16) Bryant vs. (16) Wright State

(11) Notre Dame vs. (11) Rutgers

West Region (regional final, San Francisco)

(1) Gonzaga vs. (16) Georgia State

(8) Boise State vs. (9) Memphis

(5) UConn vs. (12) New Mexico

(4) Arkansas vs. (13) Vermont

(6) Alabama vs. (11) Rutgers/Notre Dame winner

(3) Texas Tech vs. (14) Montana State

(7) Michigan State vs. (10) Davidson

(2) Duke vs. (15) CS Fullerton

--

South Region (regional final, San Antonio)

(1) Arizona vs. (16) Wright State/Bryant winner

(8) Seton Hall vs. (9) TCU

(5) Houston vs. (12) UAB

(4) Illinois vs. (13) Chattanooga

(6) Colorado State vs. (11) Michigan

(3) Tennessee vs. (14) Longwood

(7) Ohio State vs. (10) Loyola-Chicago

(2) Villanova vs. (15) Delaware

--

East Region (Philadelphia)

(1) Baylor vs. (16) Norfolk State

(8) North Carolina vs. (9) Marquette

(5) Saint Mary's vs. (12) Wyoming/Indiana winner

(4) UCLA vs. (13) Akron

(6) Texas vs. (11) Virginia Tech

(3) Purdue vs. (14) Yale

(7) Murray State vs. (10) San Francisco

(2) Kentucky vs. (15) Saint Peter's

--

Midwest Region (Chicago)

(1) Kansas vs. (16) Texas Southern/Texas A&M CC

(8) San Diego State vs. (9) Creighton

(5) Iowa vs. (12) Richmond

(4) Providence vs. (13) South Dakota State

(6) LSU vs. (11) Iowa State

(3) Wisconsin vs. (14) Colgate

(7) Southern Cal vs. (10) Miami (Fla)

(2) Auburn vs. (15) Jacksonville State

--Field Level Media

