The NCAA will juggle the men's basketball tournament schedule to keep BYU from playing on a Sunday should the Cougars advance to the Sweet 16, said Dan Gavitt, the NCAA's senior vice president of basketball.
By school policy, BYU doesn't compete on Sundays.
The Cougars (20-6) are the No. 6 seed in the East Region and open the tournament on Saturday against the winner of Thursday's First Four game between UCLA and Michigan State. Should they win that game, and also defeat the winner No. 3 Texas and No. 14 Abilene Christian, they would advance to the Sweet 16.
Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games in the East Region are set for Sunday, March 28, and Tuesday, March 30. Should BYU qualify, Gavitt said the East and Midwest regions will flop schedules, with the East games moving to Saturday, March 27, and Monday, March 29.
"That contingency will only be utilized in the event that BYU were to advance to the Sweet 16," Gavitt said. "If they do not, then there would be no change to dates for any teams for regionals."
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.