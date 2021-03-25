Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.