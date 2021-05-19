Preseason gridiron contact will be reduced after the Division I Football Oversight Committee enacted new limits Wednesday.
The number of contact practices was cut from 21 to 18, and only nine full-pad days will be permitted.
Teams won't be allowed to hold full-contact practices on more than two days in a row. Each practice session is limited to only 75 minutes of full contact, while a limit of two preseason scrimmages was established.
The "acclimatization period," previously five days, will increase to seven days.
In a rule change that will apply all year, not just in the preseason, the committee banned "drills that encourage or create straight-line contact."
The NCAA Division I Council also announced Wednesday that it plans to plans to determine its course of action on players' name, image and likeness as part of its June 22-23 meeting. The intent is to have a new policy in place before July 1, when various state laws on the subject will take effect.
The council also added new guidelines regarding transfer waivers for those student-athletes who weren't permitted to use the current one-time transfer exception.
The new rules will start in January 2022, issuing waivers for student-athletes to be eligible for the 2022-23 season. Applicants making a second transfer would gain immediate eligibility if they can show they have an "education-impacting disability" or a "real and imminent health and safety" threat.
Jon Steinbrecher, commissioner of the Mid-American Conference and the chair of the NCAA Division I Council's Working Group on Transfers, said in a statement, "These guidelines provide an opportunity for student-athletes with the greatest need to transfer and compete immediately. The delayed effective date is the fairest way to accommodate student-athletes who entered the Transfer Portal with the current waiver guidelines in place."
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.