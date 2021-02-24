Cam Hayes scored 16 points and D.J. Funderburk posted 14 points as North Carolina State continued its stunning road success, knocking off No. 15 Virginia 68-61 on Wednesday night in Charlottesville, Va.
Virginia has lost three games in a row, tumbling out of first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The Wolfpack has won four straight ACC road games within the same season for the first time since 1973-74. The road streak also includes triumphs at Boston College, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest.
Shakeel Moore added 12 points for NC State (11-9, 7-8 ACC).
Sam Hauser's 21 points, Jay Huff's 19 points and 11 rebounds and Kihei Clark's 11 points and seven assists weren't enough for Virginia (15-6, 11-4), which was trying to shed its first two-game losing skid of the season. The Cavaliers defeated NC State 64-57 earlier this month in Raleigh, N.C.
NC State, which was finishing a stretch of three consecutive road games, seemed to be in control for most of the game. The Wolfpack led by 10 points coming down the stretch.
Huff's 3-point basket cut the gap to 51-46 but Funderburk responded with a three-point play at the 3:51 mark. Hauser and Hayes traded 3-pointers on the ensuing possessions.
After Virginia trimmed the hole to 57-53, Moore and Hayes -- both freshmen -- each sank a pair of free throws.
The Wolfpack ended up 23-for-28 at the foul line, helping negate two 3s from Hauser in the last 30 seconds. Hauser missed a 3 that would have cut the deficit to one point. Virginia was 14-for-14 on free throws.
Virginia hadn't lost a home game since January 2020, when NC State pulled off an upset.
The Wolfpack led 19-6 midway through the first half and later it was 24-10. Virginia, aided by Huff's personal 6-0 run, was within 29-23 at halftime.
Virginia opened the first half shooting 2-for-13 from the field, then closed by hitting eight of its last 14 attempts. The Cavaliers were hurt by 1-for-9 first-half shooting on 3s and finished 7-for-25 beyond the arc.
--Field Level Media
