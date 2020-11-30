North Carolina State's scheduled Monday night game was canceled Sunday due to COVID-19 issues within the William & Mary program.
NC State announced it would explore several options to replace the game.
The Wolfpack (2-0) opened the season Wednesday against Charleston Southern, winning 95-61, and followed that effort with an 86-51 win over North Florida on Friday.
William & Mary didn't open the season until Saturday in an 86-78 road loss to Old Dominion.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.