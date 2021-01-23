NBC Sports Network will go dark at the end of 2021, parent company NBCUniversal said.
The content currently airing on the cable network will shift to other properties in the NBC family.
USA Network will broadcast NHL games and NASCAR races, with streaming service Peacock also carrying additional sports programming beginning next year. Peacock already airs some Premier League soccer games.
"We're all aware of how quickly the media landscape is evolving, and our company is taking thoughtful steps to stay ahead of these trends wherever possible and, in many instances, help set them," said a memo from NBCUniversal.
--Field Level Media
