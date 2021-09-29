Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The NBA isn't forcing players to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but it is going to withhold pay for any player that misses games due to a local mandate.
"Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses," read a statement from NBA spokesman Mike Bass on Wednesday.
Mandatory vaccinations for players has been a non-starter with the National Basketball Players Association, leading the league to institute strict protocols for unvaccinated players.
Local mandates supercede the NBA, however, meaning players in New York and San Francisco will have to sit out home games if they remain unvaccinated.
Roughly 90 percent of players have been vaccinated, but some highly publicized comments made by outspoken stars in the lead-up to training camp have raised eyebrows.
Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving and Golden State's Andrew Wiggins are two of the biggest stars to oppose getting the vaccine.
Both play their home games in cities with local vaccine requirements that would bar them from playing.
Irving is scheduled to make $34.9 million this season, while Wiggins is due $31.6 million.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get unlimited access to quality, locally-produced news.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.