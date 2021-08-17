Danilo Gallinari of the Atlanta Hawks tries to get around Julius Randle of the New York Knicks in the second quarter during game two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on May 26, 2021 in New York City.
Buy Now

Danilo Gallinari (8) of the Atlanta Hawks tries to get around Julius Randle (30) of the New York Knicks in the second quarter during game two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on May 26, 2021 in New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images/TNS)

 Elsa/Getty Images North America/TNS

The NBA is planning a Christmas feast for fans.

The Christmas Day schedule will feature a showdown between the star-studded Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.

Following a shortened offseason, the 2021-22 regular season is scheduled to begin Oct. 19 with two games, also showcasing the Nets and Lakers. The champion Milwaukee Bucks host the Nets and the Lakers will be visited by Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in a TNT doubleheader.

Other games on the Dec. 25 slate include the Atlanta Hawks meeting the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in a rematch of the Hawks' first-round, five-game playoff series win, as well as Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks meeting Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

The full schedule for the 82-game season will be released Aug. 20.

The first four days of the season will feature eight national television games and 12 different teams.

A matchup between the Nets and Lakers is a chance for fans to decide who has the better "big three" as the game -- if all are healthy -- would showcase Brooklyn's Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving against the Los Angeles trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the newly acquired Russell Westbrook.

DraftKings lists the Nets (+210) and Lakers (+380) as big favorites to win the 2021-22 NBA title. BetMGM concurs, with the Nets posted at +240 and the Lakers at +400.

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sun., Feb. 20, in Cleveland and air on TNT. The regular season is scheduled to end April 10.

Following the April 12-15 play-in tournament, the NBA playoffs are scheduled to open April 16.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.