The 2022-23 NBA season begins Oct. 18 with two games, including the host Golden State Warriors receiving their championship rings ahead of their opener against the Los Angeles Lakers in San Francisco.
The game is a repeat of opening night in 2021. The Warriors beat the Lakers on Oct. 19, 2021, in Los Angeles.
The Boston Celtics will play the Philadelphia 76ers in the first game of the season, the league’s 77th. The NBA released its full schedule Wednesday.
The regular season will conclude April 9, 2023. The Play-In Tournament will begin two days later and conclude April 14. The playoffs tip off April 15. Game 1 of the NBA Finals is scheduled to be played June 1.
The Christmas Day slate will consist of five games, beginning with the 76ers taking on the New York Knicks. The day’s other four games are:
♦ Lakers at Dallas Mavericks
♦ Milwaukee Bucks at Celtics
♦ Memphis Grizzlies (Christmas debut) at Warriors
♦ Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets
The league also implemented a new twist it’s calling Rivals Week to take place the week of Jan. 23. Rivals Week will feature 11 nationally televised games over five days through Jan. 28.
Three games will stamp an end to Rivals Week on Jan. 28:
♦ Lakers at Celtics
♦ Nuggets at 76ers
♦ Knicks at Brooklyn Nets
As previously announced, the league will not play games on Election Day, Nov. 8. All 30 teams will be in action the previous day.
There will be two global games. The Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs meet Dec. 17 in Mexico City and the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons square off Jan. 19 in Paris.
The league also noted its travel reduction in scheduling. Miles traveled per team is at historic lows, per the league. Total miles traveled will decrease by more than 50,000 from the 2021-22 season.
