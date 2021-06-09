The NBA Summer League is returning to Las Vegas this summer, with all 30 league teams taking part.
The league was idle last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Games will take place Aug. 8-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of UNLV. Each team will play five games. The two teams with the best records will meet for the summer championship on the final day of competition.
An unspecified number of fans will be allowed into the arenas, with tickets going on sale June 23.
This will be the 16th year in Las Vegas for the league.
