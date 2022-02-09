The NBA fined Charlotte Hornets guard-forward Kelly Oubre Jr. $15,000 on Wednesday for his use of profane language directed at fans.

The incident occurred in the second quarter of the Hornets' 116-101 loss at Toronto on Monday.

Oubre, 26, is averaging 16.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in 49 contests (10 starts) this season, his first in Charlotte.

--Field Level Media

