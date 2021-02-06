Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 48F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain. Low 36F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.