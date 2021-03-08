The NBA on Monday announced a virus-free experience over its All-Star weekend in Atlanta, saying there were no positive tests for COVID-19.
"All players, coaches, and game officials were tested for COVID three times after arriving in Atlanta, including a final test immediately prior to last night's All-Star Game," the league said in a statement Monday. "Each of those tests returned a negative result, confirming no one on the court for last night's events was infected."
That includes Philadelphia 76ers stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, who were ruled out of the game due to contact tracing protocols after a barber they visited in Philadelphia tested positive for COVID-19.
The pair have returned negative tests since.
--Field Level Media
