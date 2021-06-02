No NBA player tested positive for COVID-19 in the most recent round of testing.

In all, 278 players were tested since May 26, the league and the National Basketball Players Association said Wednesday.

Anyone who returns a confirmed positive test, or is identified as having been in close contact with an infected person, is isolated or quarantined until cleared under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association in accordance with CDC guidance.

--Field Level Media

