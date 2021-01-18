The NBA postponed Washington's game at Charlotte on Wednesday, making it the fifth Wizards' game in a row called off due to the COVID-19 outbreak within the team.
"Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Wizards, the team will not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the scheduled game against the Hornets," the NBA said in a statement.
The Wizards reportedly have five players who have tested positive for the virus. Players testing positive are required to quarantine for 10 to 14 days, per NBA protocol.
The Wizards last played Jan. 11, a 128-107 win vs. Phoenix.
Their next scheduled game is Friday at Milwaukee.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.