The NBA has postponed this week's game between the Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies, which initially had been scheduled for Wednesday.
The league announced the decision because of COVID-19 issues within the Grizzlies' organization. Memphis will not have the minimum eight players available because of contract tracing as the team follows league health and safety protocols.
Memphis has not played since Jan. 18, when it notched its fifth win in a row with a 108-104 victory over the Phoenix Suns.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.