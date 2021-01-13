The NBA has postponed two games scheduled for Friday as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage across the country.
The game between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons has been postponed, as has the game between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.
The postponements were necessary because neither the Wizards nor the Suns had enough players available because of contract tracing, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic. All teams are required to have at least eight available players for a game to proceed.
The Suns' scheduled game against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday already had been postponed. The Wizards also had a game postponed against the Utah Jazz.
