Just hours before tipoff Sunday, the NBA postponed a second game on the day's schedule -- the Philadelphia 76ers at the Oklahoma City Thunder -- expanding the number of games the league has postponed to 15 in the first month of the season.
"Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Sixers, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the scheduled game against the Thunder," the league announced.
On Friday, the NBA postponed both games in a two-game miniseries between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards that was scheduled for Sunday and Monday in D.C. Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Wizards, the team did not have the league-required eight available players to play against Cleveland.
Next up for the Sixers is a two-game series at home vs. the Boston Celtics scheduled for Wednesday and Friday. The Thunder are scheduled to travel to Denver for a matchup Tuesday.
The following is a list of the games that have been postponed:
Jan. 19: Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves
Jan. 18: Cavaliers vs. Wizards
Jan. 17: 76ers vs. Thunder, Cavaliers vs. Wizards
Jan. 16: Pacers vs. Suns
Jan. 15: Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves, Wizards vs. Pistons, Warriors vs. Suns
Jan. 13: Hawks vs. Suns, Jazz vs. Wizards, Magic vs. Celtics
Jan. 12: Celtics vs. Bulls
Jan. 11: Pelicans-Mavericks
Jan. 10: Heat vs. Celtics
Dec. 23: Thunder vs. Rockets
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.