Monday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and the host New Orleans Pelicans was postponed because each team's contact COVID-19 tracing left them both without the league-required eight players, the NBA announced about two hours before the game was scheduled to start.

The game is the 22nd postponed by the league already this season, with all but one occurring this month.

The Spurs beat the visiting Washington Wizards 121-101 on Sunday night in the Wizards' first game since Jan. 11. The Wizards had their previous six games postponed because they did not have enough eligible players due to the league's COVID-19 protocols.

The Pelicans ended a six-game road swing with a 120-110 loss at the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

The Pelicans have not had any COVID-19 issues this season within their team. The Pelicans-Mavericks game on Jan. 11 was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols for Dallas.

--Field Level Media

