As a mass protest was unleashed on Washington's capitol, all scheduled NBA games will be played Wednesday night, an NBA official told Field Level Media.
The Washington Wizards are on the road, visiting the Philadelphia 76ers, but will play as planned. All 10 other games are also expected to continue.
There was no immediate indication security detail around NBA games would be increased.
The Wizards are not scheduled to return home until after playing the Boston Celtics on Friday night.
--Field Level Media
