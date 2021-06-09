The NBA had no new positive COVID-19 results among the 264 players tested for COVID-19 since June 2.
The league and the National Basketball Players Association announced the findings on Wednesday.
The number of tests conducted weekly continue to dwindle as teams are eliminated from the playoffs. Eight teams currently remain in the postseason.
Anyone who has returned a confirmed positive test, or has been identified as having been in close contact to an infected person, is isolated or quarantined until they are cleared under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association in accordance with CDC guidance.
