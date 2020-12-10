The NBA and NBPA on Thursday announced that eight new players having returned positive results for COVID-19 in the latest round of tests.

The league did testing on 541 players since Dec. 2.

The last round of testing administered Nov. 24 to Dec. 1 saw 48 players return positive tests, or 8.8 percent.

The Toronto Raptors announced earlier this week that three members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19 during the league-mandated testing period.

The Portland Trail Blazers shut down their training facility last Sunday due to positive tests for the virus within the organization.

This past Tuesday the Golden State Warriors announced that two players tested positive, while the Washington Wizards announced one positive test for a player.

NBA players who returned a positive test during the initial testing phase are isolated until they are cleared under rules established by the NBA and the NBPA in accordance with CDC guidance.

--Field Level Media

