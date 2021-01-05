The NBA has instituted a tougher mask policy that will go into effect Tuesday, making it mandatory practice for dressed and active players to wear masks on the bench until they enter a game.
Multiple outlets reported the updated policy, citing a memo the league sent to every team.
Also, players and coaches must wear masks when outside the team environment and if around other players and coaches, and each team must divulge the names of private trainers and sundry specialists they work with outside of the team facility, per the reports.
Players are not required to don a mask coming out of a game, though it's highly recommended.
Inactive players and coaches must continue to wear masks throughout the duration of games.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.