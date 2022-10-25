A week into the regular season, several NBA coaches are already coming under intense scrutiny.
The heat is highest on a pair of coaches at the helm of teams expected to be contenders this season with SportsBetting.ag installing Philadelphia's Doc Rivers as the 2-1 favorite to be the first coach fired this season, just ahead of Brooklyn's Steve Nash at 3-1.
Rivers' 76ers finally got in the win column following an 0-3 start. Granted, Philadelphia opened at Boston followed by a home game against Milwaukee, but the 76ers fell at home to San Antonio before defeating Indiana.
Philadelphia embarks on a four-game road trip beginning with games at Toronto on Wednesday and Friday before traveling to Chicago and Washington.
The Nets are 1-2, with losses to New Orleans and Memphis sandwiching a victory at home against Toronto. Nash's predicament is further complicated by a tumultuous offseason in which superstar Kevin Durant first requested a trade and then relented.
However, the team continually finds itself embroiled in drama involving stars Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.
Third on the list is Detroit's Dwane Casey (10-1), who isn't blessed with nearly the depth of talent Rivers and Nash have at their disposal.
Lakers first-year coach Darvin Ham is already feeling the heat of Hollywood's bright lights. His team remains winless at 0-3 with upcoming road games at Denver and Minnesota.
