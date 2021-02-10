The NBA announced Wednesday that one player was confirmed positive for COVID-19 out of 470 players tested since Feb. 3.
That player and anyone considered to be a close contact is being isolated or quarantined until cleared under the NBA and NBAPA's rules.
Although the positive came one week after the NBA announced no confirmed positive tests in the previous week, the league seems to have come a long way from the previous months. The NBA had to postpone more than 20 games in December and January, and had more than 20 positive tests during one stretch of January.
--Field Level Media
