The NBA said Wednesday that game officials missed a palming violation on Memphis star guard Ja Morant with 30.7 seconds left in Game 2, a game won by the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies beat the Golden State Warriors 106-101 Tuesday night to even their Western Conference semifinals series 1-1.

In its last 2-minute report, the league said the refs made an incorrect non-call on Morant palming the ball. The Grizzlies were leading 101-100 at the time.

"Morant (MEM) places his hand completely under the ball and brings it to a pause during his drive to the basket," the league said in its report.

Morant scored on the play, giving the Grizzlies a 103-100 lead. Morant finished with 47 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Had the refs blown the whistle, the Warriors would have had the ball with 30 seconds left down just one.

Game 3 of the series is Saturday in San Francisco.

--Field Level Media

