The NBA G League season is on pause until Jan. 5 due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

The league concluded its Winter Showcase in Las Vegas on Wednesday and had been scheduled to resume play on Monday.

Many of the rosters in the 30-team developmental league have been depleted due to players being called up to the NBA to replace players who are in the health and safety protocols.

"The delay will give teams an opportunity to safely return players to market after the Christmas holiday and to replenish their rosters following NBA Call-Ups," the G League said in a press release.

The Delaware Blue Coats won the Winter Showcase tournament, defeating the Oklahoma City Blue in the final.

Field Level Media

