The NBA's summer free agent frenzy will begin Aug. 2.

The league and the players association jointly announced the start date on Monday after reaching an agreement.

Teams can begin negotiating with free agents on Monday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. ET. Teams and players are allowed to reach verbal agreements but there is a moratorium on signings over a four-day period.

The free-agent signing period starts on Friday, Aug. 6 at 12:01 p.m. ET.

The NBA Finals are slated to conclude by July 22. The NBA draft is set for July 29.

